NFL Draft in Green Bay; Milwaukee rolls out red carpet for visitors

The Brief Milwaukee is embracing its role in the 2025 NFL Draft. The city and its airport rolled out the red carpet for visitors and football fans from around the world. "The statewide economic impact of this is $94 million," said VISIT Milwaukee's Claire Koenig.



The sports world will be focused on Green Bay, Wisconsin this week. But Milwaukee will not be left out of the action during the NFL Draft.

Milwaukee welcomes visitors

What we know:

Football fans are coming from all over and bracing for an NFL Draft experience, Wisconsin style.

Fans like Danny Johnson touched down at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday, April 23. The next stop for the Miami Dolphins fan – Titletown.

What they're saying:

"I live near Chattanooga, Tennessee," Johnson said. "It’s the one day of the year that all of us fans get along. We’re all there for the same reason."

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Green Bay’s the best, Lambeau field is the best," said Gerard Miraglia.

"This is actually kind of the Graceland of Football," Johnson said.

VISIT Milwaukee in on the gig

Dig deeper:

While the focus is on Green Bay, VISIT Milwaukee officials say the draft is truly a statewide event.

"The statewide economic impact of this is $94 million. We know Milwaukee is going to see some of that," said Claire Koenig, Vice President of Communications and Advocacy for VISIT Milwaukee. "Our hotels for the weekend are creeping up beyond that 60% mark, which is really good."

Claire Koenig

Back at Mitchell International Airport, FOX6 News talks with Tennessee Titans fans pumped for a number one pick and good food.

"The number one pick, Cam Ward. Let’s go," said Derek Dickerson, Titans Fan Club.

