Milwaukee Thanksgiving travel; airport expects 200,000 passengers this week

The Brief Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport expects about 200,000 travelers over the next week. TSA projects nearly 18 million passengers nationwide during the holiday rush. Officials urge travelers to check flight status as weather could disrupt plans.



Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is gearing up for one of its busiest days of the year as Thanksgiving travel ramps up nationwide.

Local perspective:

While there was only light traffic around 6 p.m. Tuesday, airport officials say the calm won’t last long.

A spokesperson for Milwaukee Mitchell says roughly 200,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport over the next week. Nationally, TSA projects nearly 18 million passengers during the holiday period.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Airport officials say there are no lingering impacts from the recent government shutdown, but travelers are urged to keep checking their flight status for any weather-related changes. Forecasters say severe weather in parts of the country could disrupt plans heading into the holiday.

Related article

The holiday rush has also sparked conversation about travel etiquette after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested passengers should "dress up" while flying.

What they're saying:

"When you travel you have to go through security – have to go through uncomfortable scenarios. It's also not bad to dress decent when you are at the airport," said Ryan Henderson, traveling to Phoenix.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If you want to, that's okay. I usually fall asleep on the airplane so I am trying to stay comfortable and warm for sure," said Vanessa Wilkerson, traveling home to Colorado.

Airport officials say Sunday will be another high-volume travel day and are reminding passengers to bring a valid ID and arrive early.

Dig deeper:

Drivers should expect heavy traffic, too.

Peak travel times are Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday from 1 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. AAA estimates 1.65 million people in Wisconsin plan to travel at least 50 miles from home.

Travelers are also reminded that Real ID rules are now in effect, requiring compliant identification for air travel.