FOX6 Investigation: Defective school buses continue to transport students, despite warnings

FOX6 Investigation: Defective school buses continue to transport students, despite warnings

MILWAUKEE— Wisconsin State Patrol warned school bus companies about safety violations like defective braking systems in 2018, but several of those school buses continued to transport students without correcting the issues, a FOX6 investigation revealed.Now, there is a push to create tougher penalties for school bus companies that violate safety standards.Driving with defects Companies that operate school buses in Wisconsin are supposed to ensure each vehicle receives a scheduled annual inspection from State Patrol.

Overnight full closures: Changes are coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange

Overnight full closures: Changes are coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange

MILWAUKEE -- Mark Klipstein with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.Friday, March 10Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work and bridge demolition - 11PM - 6AMExtended Full Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp from 10PM Friday (3/10) through 5 PM Saturday (3/11) for girder erectionOvernight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for decking and overhang work - 11PM - 6AMWednesday, March 15Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for barrier wall work and crane mobilization - 11PM - 4:30AMOvernight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for roadway work - 11PM - 4:30AMThursday, March 16*Bridge deck pour is very weather dependentOvernight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for bridge deck pour - 10PM - 11:59PMOvernight Full Closure I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange for bridge deck pour - 10PM - 5AMOvernight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for roadway work - 11PM - 4:30AMOvernight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for bridge deck pour - 11:59PM - 5AM

Streets to close for Christmas tree lighting ceremony: Pack your patience in downtown Milwaukee Thursday

Streets to close for Christmas tree lighting ceremony: Pack your patience in downtown Milwaukee Thursday

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works are asking that drivers pack their patience Thursday morning in downtown Milwaukee.East Wells Street between North Water Street and North Broadway, and North Water Street between Wells Street and Kilbourn Avenue will be restricted and eventually closed to through traffic for the 103rd annual city Christmas tree lighting celebration at City Hall.Traffic in and around this area will be affected as follows:9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:Eastbound traffic on E.

Multiple pileup crashes temporarily closed I-94 WB near Deerfield in Dane County

Multiple pileup crashes temporarily closed I-94 WB near Deerfield in Dane County

DANE COUNTY -- Multiple agencies responded to a pileup on I-94 westbound near Deerfield in Dane County on Sunday afternoon, February 14th as light snow fell.This incident began as an eight-vehicle pileup near mile marker 253.All lanes of I-94 westbound near that mile marker were shut down.At least three ambulances transported people to area hospitals.Shortly thereafter, an additional five vehicles collided.A few more vehicles collided amid all the backups.According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, by around 3:30 p.m., all of the vehicles had been towed away and the scene was cleared.Wisconsin State Patrol officials say they believe these pileups were caused by unsafe driving during the snowfall and amid icy road conditions.PHOTO GALLERY:Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Lanes reopen, traffic slow on westbound I-94 after dump truck overturned

Lanes reopen, traffic slow on westbound I-94 after dump truck overturned

MILWAUKEE -- The right lane of westbound I-94 was temporarily closed near 84th Street on Tuesday, June 2nd after a dump truck overturned in the construction zone.The truck appears to have remained within the construction zone -- and not rolled onto the interstate.No injuries were reported.

Crash temporarily closed all lanes on westbound I-94 near 68th Street

Crash temporarily closed all lanes on westbound I-94 near 68th Street

MILWAUKEE (WITI) --A crash forced officials to temporarily shut down a stretch of westbound I-94 near near 68th Street Friday morning, April 24th.All lanes reopened around 7:40 a.m.No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.FOX6 News will continue to monitor this incident and will update this story when more information becomes available.

VIDEO: Jackknifed semi caused delays on Highway 45 near Good Hope Road

VIDEO: Jackknifed semi caused delays on Highway 45 near Good Hope Road

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Two right lanes on northbound US 45 were closed at Good Hope Road Wednesday morning, December 3rd due to a jackknifed semi.Just after 6:00 a.m., the semi, headed northbound on US 45 jackknifed and slid across all lanes of traffic.The scene was cleared up just before 8:00 a.m.