DANE COUNTY -- Multiple agencies responded to a pileup on I-94 westbound near Deerfield in Dane County on Sunday afternoon, February 14th as light snow fell.This incident began as an eight-vehicle pileup near mile marker 253.All lanes of I-94 westbound near that mile marker were shut down.At least three ambulances transported people to area hospitals.Shortly thereafter, an additional five vehicles collided.A few more vehicles collided amid all the backups.According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, by around 3:30 p.m., all of the vehicles had been towed away and the scene was cleared.Wisconsin State Patrol officials say they believe these pileups were caused by unsafe driving during the snowfall and amid icy road conditions.PHOTO GALLERY:Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

February 14, 2016