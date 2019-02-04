FOX6 Investigation: Defective school buses continue to transport students, despite warnings
MILWAUKEE— Wisconsin State Patrol warned school bus companies about safety violations like defective braking systems in 2018, but several of those school buses continued to transport students without correcting the issues, a FOX6 investigation revealed.Now, there is a push to create tougher penalties for school bus companies that violate safety standards.Driving with defects Companies that operate school buses in Wisconsin are supposed to ensure each vehicle receives a scheduled annual inspection from State Patrol.
Cleared: All lanes now open on I-43 EB at Mitchell Interchange
MILWAUKEE -- The two right lanes on I-43 EB at the Mitchell Interchange were temporarily blocked Tuesday morning, April 4th due to a crash.
Overnight full closures: Changes are coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange
MILWAUKEE -- Mark Klipstein with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.Friday, March 10Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at 84th Street for dirt work and bridge demolition - 11PM - 6AMExtended Full Closure I-94 East to I-41/894 South system ramp from 10PM Friday (3/10) through 5 PM Saturday (3/11) for girder erectionOvernight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for decking and overhang work - 11PM - 6AMWednesday, March 15Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for barrier wall work and crane mobilization - 11PM - 4:30AMOvernight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for roadway work - 11PM - 4:30AMThursday, March 16*Bridge deck pour is very weather dependentOvernight Full Closure I-41/894 North at Greenfield Avenue for bridge deck pour - 10PM - 11:59PMOvernight Full Closure I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange for bridge deck pour - 10PM - 5AMOvernight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for roadway work - 11PM - 4:30AMOvernight Full Closure I-94 East at WIS 100 for bridge deck pour - 11:59PM - 5AM
Streets to close for Christmas tree lighting ceremony: Pack your patience in downtown Milwaukee Thursday
MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works are asking that drivers pack their patience Thursday morning in downtown Milwaukee.East Wells Street between North Water Street and North Broadway, and North Water Street between Wells Street and Kilbourn Avenue will be restricted and eventually closed to through traffic for the 103rd annual city Christmas tree lighting celebration at City Hall.Traffic in and around this area will be affected as follows:9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:Eastbound traffic on E.
Overnight closures coming to I-94 Friday night, how will it impact your commute?
MILWAUKEE-- Some closures are coming to I-94 Friday night, November 4th.
TRAFFIC ALERT: SB I-41 at Zoo Interchange remains closed this morning
MILWAUKEE --- I-41 South at the Zoo Interchange will remain closed until early afternoon Sunday, October 16.
Most highway projects to be put on hold for Fourth of July holiday travel
MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.Zoo Interchange:A reminder that all work on the freeways will halt at noon (Friday 7/1) for the holiday weekend.
Kilbourn Tunnel reopens after standing water forced closure
MILWAUKEE -- The Kilbourn Tunnel entrance to go northbound on I-43 was temporarily closed Wednesday morning, June 15th due to standing water.
Road closures for GOP town hall in downtown Milwaukee will impact residents, evening commute
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is partnering with the Department of Public Works (DPW) and other local stakeholders to inform downtown Milwaukee residents, visitors and workers of traffic and pedestrian impacts due to the GOP town hall meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 29th, 2016 at the Riverside Theatre, located at 116 W.
Multiple pileup crashes temporarily closed I-94 WB near Deerfield in Dane County
DANE COUNTY -- Multiple agencies responded to a pileup on I-94 westbound near Deerfield in Dane County on Sunday afternoon, February 14th as light snow fell.This incident began as an eight-vehicle pileup near mile marker 253.All lanes of I-94 westbound near that mile marker were shut down.At least three ambulances transported people to area hospitals.Shortly thereafter, an additional five vehicles collided.A few more vehicles collided amid all the backups.According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, by around 3:30 p.m., all of the vehicles had been towed away and the scene was cleared.Wisconsin State Patrol officials say they believe these pileups were caused by unsafe driving during the snowfall and amid icy road conditions.PHOTO GALLERY:Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
DOT: Construction on most major highways will be halted for Labor Day weekend
MILWAUKEE -- Even though summer is drawing to a close, many highway construction projects are still in progress throughout the state.
Drivers take note: Big changes coming to Zoo Interchange this weekend
MILWAUKEE -- The Zoo Interchange construction project hits a major milestone this weekend.
Be in the know before you go: New 511 Wisconsin app delivers real-time traffic info
MILWAUKEE -- How often have you been stuck in traffic -- wondering what's going on that's causing all the delays?
Lanes reopen, traffic slow on westbound I-94 after dump truck overturned
MILWAUKEE -- The right lane of westbound I-94 was temporarily closed near 84th Street on Tuesday, June 2nd after a dump truck overturned in the construction zone.The truck appears to have remained within the construction zone -- and not rolled onto the interstate.No injuries were reported.
Sheriff Clarke warns Memorial Day weekend drivers to stay safe, "I just don't want anybody losing their life"
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The Memorial Day holiday has a two-fold purpose: honoring those who sacrificed for our country and celebrating the start of summer.
Zoo Interchange project continues to develop: Get tour of progress so far
(WITI) -- The Zoo Interchange project continues to develop this morning.
Crash temporarily closed all lanes on westbound I-94 near 68th Street
MILWAUKEE (WITI) --A crash forced officials to temporarily shut down a stretch of westbound I-94 near near 68th Street Friday morning, April 24th.All lanes reopened around 7:40 a.m.No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.FOX6 News will continue to monitor this incident and will update this story when more information becomes available.
Cold weather continues to impact construction across the greater Milwaukee area
(WITI) -- Cold weather continues to impact construction across the greater Milwaukee area.
Semi rollover spilled 53,000 pounds of grain onto interstate during morning commute
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- A semi rolled over on southbound I-94 just north of Rawson Ave.
VIDEO: Jackknifed semi caused delays on Highway 45 near Good Hope Road
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Two right lanes on northbound US 45 were closed at Good Hope Road Wednesday morning, December 3rd due to a jackknifed semi.Just after 6:00 a.m., the semi, headed northbound on US 45 jackknifed and slid across all lanes of traffic.The scene was cleared up just before 8:00 a.m.