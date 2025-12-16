Milwaukee County I-43 shutdown after battery-hauling semi fire

article

The Brief A semi hauling lead-acid batteries caught fire Tuesday night on I-43 at Good Hope Road, prompting a hazmat response. No injuries were reported, but both directions of the freeway were shut down during the emergency response. Traffic remains detoured as crews assess hazards and coordinate cleanup at the scene.



A hazardous materials situation shut down Interstate 43 at Good Hope Road in both directions Tuesday night after a semi carrying lead-acid batteries became fully engulfed in flames, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

North Shore Fire/Rescue and sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire, which prompted a full freeway closure as crews worked to contain the blaze and secure the scene. No injuries were reported.

The fire has since been extinguished, but the Milwaukee Fire Department was called in with its hazardous materials unit to assess the scene and coordinate cleanup due to the cargo involved.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-43 at Good Hope Road remained closed. Northbound traffic was being diverted at Silver Spring Drive, while southbound drivers were detoured at Brown Deer Road.

Just before 7:40 p.m., officials said hazmat crews determined the truck’s contents would need to be offloaded by a cleanup contractor. Officials said northbound lanes of I-43 were expected to reopen shortly, while southbound lanes will remain closed for an unknown duration.