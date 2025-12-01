Monday morning traffic accidents on I-41/94 creating backups

A handful of accidents are causing some backups on Monday, Dec. 1.

I-41/94 at Rawson Ave. in Milwaukee County

What we know:

An accident is causing backups on I-41/94 northbound near Rawson Ave. in Milwaukee County.

The initial crash notification came in around 8 a.m.

I-41/94 at STH 11 in Racine County

What we know:

An accident is causing backups on I-41/94 southbound just past State Highway 11.

The initial crash notification came in around 7:45 a.m. It was cleared by 8:30 a.m.

I-41/94 at STH 142 in Kenosha County

What we know:

511 is reporting some lanes are blocked on I-41/94 southbound in Kenosha County, just past State Highway 142/Burlington Road.

The initial crash notification came in around 6:30 a.m.

Update, as of 7:15 a.m. this accident has been cleared, but the backups may linger.

I-41/94 at Ryan Road in Milwaukee County

What we know:

511 is also reporting a traffic accident on I-41/94 northbound in Milwaukee County just past Ryan Road, which is also causing some backups.

Traffic accident on I-41/94 northbound past Ryan Road.

The crash appears to be on the right shoulder near the freeway on-ramp.

The initial crash notification came in around 6:45 a.m.

The backups were cleared by 8 a.m.