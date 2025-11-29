Wisconsin winter storm: Latest traffic, crash updates Saturday

The Brief The NWS issued a winter storm warning for all of southeast Wisconsin on Nov. 29. WisDOT and other agencies are providing updates on travel conditions. FOX6 offers a variety of useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season.



The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for all of southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 29. As snow piles up, traffic delays and crashes have cropped up throughout the region. Follow the latest updates below.

I-41/94 at County C, Kenosha County | 10:25 a.m. update

A semi-truck is off the highway near the ramp. One lane is blocked

I-94 at Elm Grove Road, Waukesha County | 9:30 a.m. update

There's a multi-vehicle accident on I-94 eastbound at Elm Grove, all lanes of traffic are being shut down, with vehicles being directed onto the shoulder to pass by.

I-94 beyond County F, Waukesha County | 9:25 a.m. update

The left lane is blocked due to a crash (eastbound).

I-41/94 at County K | 9:15 a.m. update

The left lane is blocked due to a crash (northbound).

I-41/94 at Drexel Ave | 9:15 a.m. update

Camera quality is degraded, but it appears to be a disabled vehicle, forcing the two left lanes to be closed (southbound).

I-39/90 at Milwaukee Street | 8:05 a.m. update

WisDOT cameras were showing a jackknifed semi on I-39/90 at Milwaukee Street. This is near the Janesville area. All lanes were blocked, but officials on the scene were allowing vehicles to get through on the shoulder.

EB I-94 at 25th Street | 7:19 a.m. update

WisDOT cameras show an SUV pointing the wrong direction on eastbound I-94. The vehicle appears to have significant front-end damage – and may have hit the median wall. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and blocking lanes where necessary.

