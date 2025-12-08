Waukesha County I-94 crash, vehicle rear-ends snowplow; 1 dead

article

One person is dead following an accident involving a snowplow in Waukesha County caused significant backups on I-94 on Monday, Dec. 8.

Crash details

What we know:

According to Waukesha County Department of Public Works, a Waukesha County snowplow, with its warning lights on, was clearing snow from the shoulder on westbound I-94 near Springdale Road.

At about 9:30 a.m., the snowplow was rear‑ended by another vehicle.

The snowplow driver was not injured and attempted to help the other driver until first responders arrived.

Wisconsin State Patrol confirmed that the driver of that other vehicle was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Westbound I‑94 traffic had to be diverted off the freeway at Bluemound Road/Barker Road.

Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.