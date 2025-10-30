Milwaukee County I-94 East-West construction; traffic impacts begin Nov. 3

article

The Brief WisDOT is reminding motorists that traffic impacts begin Nov. 3 for the first segment of the I-94 East-West project in Milwaukee County. Travelers should plan ahead by adding extra time, finding alternate routes, and knowing what resources are available. Construction on the West Leg Segment is scheduled to be complete by late 2028.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that traffic impacts will begin Monday morning, Nov. 3, on the first segment of the I-94 East-West project in Milwaukee County.

Referred to as the West Leg Segment, crews will begin reconstructing I-94 between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive.

Overview of West Leg Segment

Expanding I-94 to four lanes in each direction between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive

Reconstructing the Hawley Road interchange as a half-interchange; ramps to and from the east will be eliminated while access to and from the west will remain after reconstruction.

Reconstructing the 68th Street / 70th Street interchange

I-94 East-West project in Milwaukee (October 2025)

Long-term closures

What you can do:

The I-94 East-West corridor is one of the busiest routes in Wisconsin, serving approximately 158,000 -178,000 vehicles per day.

To safely construct the project while maximizing available traffic flow, the following traffic impacts will take place starting the week of Nov. 3:

Long-term single lane closure in each direction of I-94 between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive

Long-term closure of the Hawley Road Interchange

Long-term closure of the southbound WIS 175 system ramp to westbound I-94

Long-term closure of the 68th Street entrance ramp to eastbound I-94

30-day closure of the southbound WIS 175 exit ramp to Frederick Miller Way

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a news release that this project is a vital investment in addressing deteriorated roadway conditions, obsolete road/bridge design, traffic demands, and high crash rates.

Related article

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Travelers should plan ahead by adding extra time, finding alternate routes, and knowing what resources are available.

Stay updated

WisDOT will incorporate a Queue Warning System on the interstate leading up to the work zone providing advanced notice to drivers of upcoming travel times and delays

Know Before You Go - For reliable traffic updates and travel services, visit: 511wi.gov

To learn more about the I-94 East-West project, visit: https://www.94eastwest.wisconsindot.gov/

Schedule

What we know:

Construction on the West Leg Segment is scheduled to be complete by late 2028. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

I-94 East-West Project

What we know:

The I-94 East-West project covers approximately 3.5 miles of I-94, between 70th Street and 16th Street, in Milwaukee County.

This project will modernize the corridor by improving safety, replacing aging infrastructure and reducing congestion. I-94 plays a key role in moving local traffic, commuters, tourists, freight, and other movements to major sites around and beyond the southeast region of the state.