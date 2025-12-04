16th Street bridge in Milwaukee closing to traffic for possible repairs

article

The Brief The 16th Street bridge in Milwaukee is fully closing to traffic. During an inspection, crews noted that part of the bridge would need further evaluation and potential repairs. The closure will take place at 16th Street and Pierce Street, and at the bottom of the viaduct ramp.



The 16th Street bridge in Milwaukee will fully close to traffic by Friday morning, Dec. 5.

According to DPW, during an in-depth inspection, a bridge element on the 16th Street viaduct will require further evaluation and possible repairs.

That requires the bridge to be closed to traffic.

Because the element is located south of the viaduct ramp, the entire bridge must be closed.

The northern portion of the 16th Street viaduct over the Menomonee River was already closed as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project between Canal Street and Clybourn Street.

The closure will take place at 16th Street and Pierce Street, and at the bottom of the viaduct ramp. Pierce Street will remain open to traffic.

The closure is expected to be in place by the morning rush hour on Friday, Dec. 5.