Vehicle strikes person on I-94 in Racine County; northbound lanes closed
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A portion of I-94 is closed in Racine County due to an accident on Saturday, Nov. 8.
Accident details
What we know:
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at 10:51 a.m., deputies were dispatched to I-94 northbound for a person who stopped their vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.
That person was outside their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did provide information on the condition of that person.
FOX6 has reached out for clarification and has yet to hear back.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Backups on the frontage road.
Traffic diverted
What we know:
Northbound traffic is being diverted off of the freeway at County Highway K, where vehicles are being directed onto the frontage road.
The vehicles can then re-enter northbound I-94 at County Highway G.
If you are heading northbound on I-94, consider an alternate route.
I-94 southbound
What we know:
Wisconsin 511 is now reporting another nearby accident in the southbound lanes, causing backups there as well.
The Source: The Racine County Sheriff's Office sent FOX6 a press release.