Vehicle strikes person on I-94 in Racine County; northbound lanes closed

article

The Brief An accident has closed part of I-94 in Racine County on Saturday, Nov. 8. The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a person exited their vehicle on the shoulder and was hit by another vehicle. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road, causing backups.



A portion of I-94 is closed in Racine County due to an accident on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Accident details

What we know:

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, at 10:51 a.m., deputies were dispatched to I-94 northbound for a person who stopped their vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate.

That person was outside their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did provide information on the condition of that person.

FOX6 has reached out for clarification and has yet to hear back.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Backups on the frontage road.

Traffic diverted

What we know:

Northbound traffic is being diverted off of the freeway at County Highway K, where vehicles are being directed onto the frontage road.

The vehicles can then re-enter northbound I-94 at County Highway G.

If you are heading northbound on I-94, consider an alternate route.

I-94 southbound

What we know:

Wisconsin 511 is now reporting another nearby accident in the southbound lanes, causing backups there as well.