Milwaukee 16th Street viaduct closed, local businesses impacted

The 16th Street viaduct in Milwaukee is now closed to traffic.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) made the announcement on Thursday night, Dec. 4, saying crews found the bridge needed repairs during a recent in-depth inspection.

16th Street bridge closure

The northern portion of the 16th Street viaduct over the Menomonee River was already closed due to an ongoing rehabilitation project near Canal Street and Clybourn.

DPW says in 2023, numbers showed the average daily traffic for the bridge was more than 6,000 vehicles.

It's that traffic that one woman tells FOX6 her business is already not doing well without.

"Not too many people have been coming in with the Marquette kids," said business owner Nayarie Lozoya. "They would come eat here. Have a nice meal. Be able to go back home takes 6-10 minutes to get here by 10 minutes home quick now it's taking them 15 to 20 minutes to go all the way around and that's I wouldn't wanna do that."

16th Street viaduct

The big question now is when the bridge will reopen.

DPW says they still do not have a timeframe or completion date set. However, they are working on an alternative route.