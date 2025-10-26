I-43 crash in downtown Milwaukee, lanes reopen near Highland Avenue

The Brief A rollover crash shut down multiple lanes of I-43 in downtown Milwaukee. It happened in the southbound lanes near Highland Avenue. The wreck was seemingly cleared around 4:35 p.m.



A rollover crash shut down multiple lanes of I-43 southbound in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near Highland Avenue. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed a car rolled onto its side as first responders tended to the scene. The wreck was seemingly cleared around 4:35 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story.