I-43 crash in downtown Milwaukee, lanes reopen near Highland Avenue
MILWAUKEE - A rollover crash shut down multiple lanes of I-43 southbound in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.
It happened near Highland Avenue. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed a car rolled onto its side as first responders tended to the scene. The wreck was seemingly cleared around 4:35 p.m.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was not called. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information but did not immediately hear back.
This is a developing story. Monitor traffic conditions around the southeast Wisconsin freeway system any time with the FOX6 Traffic Tracker, powered by Google.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and reached out to local officials for details.