Upcoming overnight closures near Zoo Interchange; what to know

The Brief Drivers who frequent the Zoo Interchange should be aware of upcoming overnight temporary closures. Work will begin the night of Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 30. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming overnight temporary closures near the Zoo Interchange for bridge maintenance.

What we know:

Work will begin the night of Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 30.

The following closures will occur each night between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. the next day:

Monday, Oct. 27: Northbound I-41 mainline through the Zoo Interchange, and the I-41 northbound on-ramp at Greenfield Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 28: Northbound I-41 mainline through the Zoo Interchange, and the I-41 northbound on-ramp at Greenfield Avenue.

Wednesday, Oct. 29: Westbound I-94 mainline at 84th Street, east of the Zoo Interchange, and the I-94 westbound on-ramp at 70th Street.

Thursday, Oct. 30: Westbound I-94 mainline at 84th Street, east of the Zoo Interchange, and the I-94 westbound on-ramp at 70th Street.

Detours will be posted during these closures. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For live traffic information, visit 511wi.gov.