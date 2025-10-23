Expand / Collapse search

Upcoming overnight closures near Zoo Interchange; what to know

Published  October 23, 2025 11:19am CDT
Traffic
The Brief

    • Drivers who frequent the Zoo Interchange should be aware of upcoming overnight temporary closures. 
    • Work will begin the night of Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 30. 
    • All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming overnight temporary closures near the Zoo Interchange for bridge maintenance. 

What we know:

Work will begin the night of Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 30. 

The following closures will occur each night between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. the next day:

  • Monday, Oct. 27: Northbound I-41 mainline through the Zoo Interchange, and the I-41 northbound on-ramp at Greenfield Avenue.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 28: Northbound I-41 mainline through the Zoo Interchange, and the I-41 northbound on-ramp at Greenfield Avenue.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 29: Westbound I-94 mainline at 84th Street, east of the Zoo Interchange, and the I-94 westbound on-ramp at 70th Street.
  • Thursday, Oct. 30: Westbound I-94 mainline at 84th Street, east of the Zoo Interchange, and the I-94 westbound on-ramp at 70th Street.

Detours will be posted during these closures. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

For live traffic information, visit 511wi.gov.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

