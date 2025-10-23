Upcoming overnight closures near Zoo Interchange; what to know
article
MILWAUKEE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming overnight temporary closures near the Zoo Interchange for bridge maintenance.
What we know:
Work will begin the night of Monday, Oct. 27, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 30.
The following closures will occur each night between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. the next day:
- Monday, Oct. 27: Northbound I-41 mainline through the Zoo Interchange, and the I-41 northbound on-ramp at Greenfield Avenue.
- Tuesday, Oct. 28: Northbound I-41 mainline through the Zoo Interchange, and the I-41 northbound on-ramp at Greenfield Avenue.
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: Westbound I-94 mainline at 84th Street, east of the Zoo Interchange, and the I-94 westbound on-ramp at 70th Street.
- Thursday, Oct. 30: Westbound I-94 mainline at 84th Street, east of the Zoo Interchange, and the I-94 westbound on-ramp at 70th Street.
Detours will be posted during these closures. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
For live traffic information, visit 511wi.gov.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.