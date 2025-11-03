Racine County bridge maintenance; northbound I-94/41 lane closures
article
RACINE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming lane closures along northbound I-94/41 in Racine County for bridge maintenance.
What we know:
This work will be located on the northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). It is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 10 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 13.
Lane closures are scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The interstate will remain open.
- Monday, November 10: Outside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).
- Tuesday, November 11: Outside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).
- Wednesday, November 12: Inside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).
- Thursday, November 13: Inside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
All work is weather dependent and subject to change.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.