Racine County bridge maintenance; northbound I-94/41 lane closures

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on northbound I-94/41 in Racine County next week. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 10. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming lane closures along northbound I-94/41 in Racine County for bridge maintenance.

What we know:

This work will be located on the northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). It is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 10 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 13.

Lane closures are scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The interstate will remain open.

Monday, November 10: Outside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).

Tuesday, November 11: Outside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).

Wednesday, November 12: Inside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).

Thursday, November 13: Inside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue).

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

