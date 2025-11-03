Expand / Collapse search

Racine County bridge maintenance; northbound I-94/41 lane closures

Published  November 3, 2025 11:36am CST
The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be closing lanes on northbound I-94/41 in Racine County next week. 
    • Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 10.
    • All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

RACINE COUNTY - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of upcoming lane closures along northbound I-94/41 in Racine County for bridge maintenance. 

What we know:

This work will be located on the northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). It is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 10 and continue through Thursday, Nov. 13. 

Lane closures are scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The interstate will remain open. 

  • Monday, November 10: Outside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). 
  • Tuesday, November 11: Outside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). 
  • Wednesday, November 12: Inside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). 
  • Thursday, November 13: Inside lane closures on northbound I-94/41 bridge over County K (Northwestern Avenue). 

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 




 

