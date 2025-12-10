I-94 East-West project in Milwaukee; additional long-term closures

article

The Brief WisDOT announced additional long-term closures related to the I-94 reconstruction. Closures will impact I-94 and General Mitchell Boulevard, as well as Hawley Road. The "West Leg Segment" is part of the larger I-94 East-West project.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced additional long-term closures related to the Interstate 94 reconstruction project in Milwaukee.

WisDOT encourages drivers to use local and regional alternate routes. Travelers should plan ahead by adding extra time, finding alternate routes and knowing what resources are available.

Traffic impact

Timeline:

The long-term closure of the General Mitchell Boulevard entrance ramp to I-94 westbound, as well as the I-94 eastbound exit ramp to Mitchell, start overnight Monday, Dec. 15.

The closures, part of the project's West Leg Segment, will facilitate reconstruction of the Hawley Road Interchange and prepare I-94 westbound for bidirectional traffic. Both closures are expected to last through March 2026.

In late December or early January, Hawley Road is scheduled to fully close at I-94 through late 2028.

WisDOT said the West Leg Segment is scheduled to be complete by late 2028. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Detours:

For the Mitchell entrance ramp closure:

Bluemound Road to 84th Street

For the I-94 exit ramp closure:

I-94 eastbound to WIS 175 southbound to Frederick Miller Way

For the Hawley Road closure:

WIS 175 between Wisconsin Avenue/Bluemound Road and National Avenue

The backstory:

Gov. Tony Evers approved $121 million to reconstruct a stretch of interstate between 70th Street and Zablocki Drive. Referred to as the "West Leg Segment," the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said it is the first major piece of the larger I-94 East-West project.

The West Leg Segment will expand I-94 to four lanes in each direction, reconstruct the Hawley Road Interchange as a half-interchange and reconstruct the 68th Street/70th Street Interchange.