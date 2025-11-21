I-43 shots fired investigation near Locust Street, traffic reopens
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots fired on I-43 at Locust Street.
MCSO said deputies located evidence of shots fired on the southbound exit ramp. The investigation remains ongoing.
The ramp/lane closures were reported around 6:40 p.m. The scene appeared to clear around 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras.