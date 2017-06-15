Found safe: Missing 16-year-old girl from Menomonee Falls located

Found safe: Missing 16-year-old girl from Menomonee Falls located

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police said Thursday evening, June 15th a missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe.There was concern after Brianna Ish was reportedly last seen at her home around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.Again -- she has been located.

Milwaukee police: 66-year-old man reported as critical missing found safe

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have located critical missing 66-year-old Ronald Carthen, who suffers from diabetes and needs his medication.Officials reported Carthen as critical missing after he was last seen on Friday, February 17th at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the neighborhood just south of 14th and Morgan on Milwaukee's south side.Again — he has been found safe.  

Update: 10-year-old missing Milwaukee boy found safe

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police have located the 10-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night, August 11th.Sean Colon was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, August 11th playing with friends outside his house in the area of N. 28th and W.

Update: Missing 14-year-old girl from South Milwaukee found safe

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- 14-year-old Thalia Cartagena -- the teen that was reported missing from South Milwaukee on May 18th has been located.Cartagena was found safe Friday, May 20th.No additional details have been released.Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Woman sent boyfriend an ultrasound photo -- and then she vanished

DENVER -- The mother of a Colorado woman who went missing the day after she texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to her boyfriend is suing not just his family but local police and city as well.Laura Saxton says her whole world changed on Feb. 4, 2013, when her pregnant 21-year-old daughter Kelsie Schelling went missing; Saxton suspects she's dead, believes her daughter's boyfriend is responsible, and won't rest until there is a conviction.She accuses the police, among other things, of not searching Lake Minnequa in Pueblo even after a fisherman said his line may have encountered a body.A magistrate judge is recommending the suit against the police be tossed due to local regulations, but KKTV reports the suit "gives insights" into what Saxton thinks transpired.The evidence is sparse but a timeline has been established: At boyfriend Donthe Lucas' request, Schelling drove two hours from Denver to Pueblo, Colo., the night of Feb. 4, 2013.The Denver Post notes he was aware of the pregnancy long before she sent him the photo.She arrived at a Walmart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later texted she was "tired of waiting," reports ABC News.Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother's house; a half hour later, she wrote: "Where are you ...