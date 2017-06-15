DENVER -- The mother of a Colorado woman who went missing the day after she texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to her boyfriend is suing not just his family but local police and city as well.Laura Saxton says her whole world changed on Feb. 4, 2013, when her pregnant 21-year-old daughter Kelsie Schelling went missing; Saxton suspects she's dead, believes her daughter's boyfriend is responsible, and won't rest until there is a conviction.She accuses the police, among other things, of not searching Lake Minnequa in Pueblo even after a fisherman said his line may have encountered a body.A magistrate judge is recommending the suit against the police be tossed due to local regulations, but KKTV reports the suit "gives insights" into what Saxton thinks transpired.The evidence is sparse but a timeline has been established: At boyfriend Donthe Lucas' request, Schelling drove two hours from Denver to Pueblo, Colo., the night of Feb. 4, 2013.The Denver Post notes he was aware of the pregnancy long before she sent him the photo.She arrived at a Walmart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later texted she was "tired of waiting," reports ABC News.Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother's house; a half hour later, she wrote: "Where are you ...

