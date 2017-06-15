'I'm praying:' Search area expanded for swimmer who never resurfaced on Pewaukee Lake
The search for a missing 22-year-old man on Pewaukee Lake resumed Sunday, July 19, after police said he never resurfaced while swimming Saturday. First responders expanded their search area Sunday morning, but there was still no sign of the man Sunday night.
'Recovery operation:' 22-year-old man disappeared in the water while swimming in Pewaukee Lake
A "recovery operation" continued until dusk Saturday, July 18 for a missing 22-year-old man who disappeared in the water while swimming on Pewaukee Lake with two others. The search will continue Sunday morning.
Found safe: Missing 16-year-old girl from Menomonee Falls located
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Menomonee Falls police said Thursday evening, June 15th a missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe.There was concern after Brianna Ish was reportedly last seen at her home around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.Again -- she has been located.
Family pleads for information in search for Corey Adams, a veteran suffering from PTSD
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for 45-year-old Corey Adams.
Milwaukee police: 66-year-old man reported as critical missing found safe
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have located critical missing 66-year-old Ronald Carthen, who suffers from diabetes and needs his medication.Officials reported Carthen as critical missing after he was last seen on Friday, February 17th at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the neighborhood just south of 14th and Morgan on Milwaukee's south side.Again — he has been found safe.
Utah mother sends message to missing daughter: "I want you to fight"
LOGAN, Utah -- A Utah mother is offering up a heart-wrenching plea to the world as she seeks help in finding her 17-year-old daughter.“This is my absolute worst nightmare.
West Allis police need your help in search for 43-year-old Tiffany SanFelippo
WEST ALLIS -- The West Allis Police Department is investigating a missing persons report involving 43-year-old Tiffany SanFelippo.Officials say SanFelippo was last seen around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th leaving Potawatomi Casino in Milwaukee.
Missing teen found safe: Police locate 13-year-old Yarielis Laguna of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say they have located 13-year-old Yarielis Laguna who went missing Tuesday, November 22nd around 5:00 p.m.Authorities are thanking the public for helping find the missing teen after a number of citizens saw her picture on our FOX6 News website and contacted them.
Milwaukee police: 17-year-old Jessicah Dent, missing since November 19th, found safe
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say 17-year-old Jessicah Dent, reported missing since November 19th, was located Wednesday, November 23rd near 50th and Lisbon.She was reunited with her family.Police say the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dent's disappearance are under investigation.
"We pray you're safe:" Missing, endangered 16-year-old from Lake Mills last seen Nov. 1st
LAKE MILLS -- The Center for Search & Investigations for Missing Children is looking for public assistance in locating 16-year-old Kendall Humphries.Humphries was last seen on Tuesday November 1st in Lake Mills.Police say new information indicates she may be in danger.
Missing: Kenosha police search for man who hasn't been seen since August 5th
KENOSHA -- The Kenosha Police Department is seeking help to locate a missing man.
Update: 10-year-old missing Milwaukee boy found safe
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police have located the 10-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night, August 11th.Sean Colon was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, August 11th playing with friends outside his house in the area of N. 28th and W.
Latest: Police say Anthony Skelly has been located, reunited with family
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department says 54-year-old Anthony Skelly, who may suffer from dementia, has been located.Skelly had been last seen near N. 60th and W.
Update: Racine woman reported missing found safe in Waushara County
RACINE -- The Racine Police Department says they have located Jill Hawkins, the woman who had not been seen or heard from since Monday, June 20th.Racine police told FOX6 News on Thursday, June 23rd that Hawkins was located in Waushara Co.
"I'm still alive!" Missing nine-year-old boy found safe, reunited with family
MILWAUKEE -- There was a happy ending after hours of concern over a nine-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday night, June 5th.
Update: Missing 14-year-old girl from South Milwaukee found safe
SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- 14-year-old Thalia Cartagena -- the teen that was reported missing from South Milwaukee on May 18th has been located.Cartagena was found safe Friday, May 20th.No additional details have been released.Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
Woman sent boyfriend an ultrasound photo -- and then she vanished
DENVER -- The mother of a Colorado woman who went missing the day after she texted a photo of her eight-week ultrasound to her boyfriend is suing not just his family but local police and city as well.Laura Saxton says her whole world changed on Feb. 4, 2013, when her pregnant 21-year-old daughter Kelsie Schelling went missing; Saxton suspects she's dead, believes her daughter's boyfriend is responsible, and won't rest until there is a conviction.She accuses the police, among other things, of not searching Lake Minnequa in Pueblo even after a fisherman said his line may have encountered a body.A magistrate judge is recommending the suit against the police be tossed due to local regulations, but KKTV reports the suit "gives insights" into what Saxton thinks transpired.The evidence is sparse but a timeline has been established: At boyfriend Donthe Lucas' request, Schelling drove two hours from Denver to Pueblo, Colo., the night of Feb. 4, 2013.The Denver Post notes he was aware of the pregnancy long before she sent him the photo.She arrived at a Walmart just after 11 p.m., and nearly an hour later texted she was "tired of waiting," reports ABC News.Lucas asked her to meet on a street near his grandmother's house; a half hour later, she wrote: "Where are you ...
Tuesday, May 3rd marks 14 years since anyone has seen Alexis Patterson
MILWAUKEE -- Tuesday, May 3, 2016 will mark 14 years since Alexis Patterson disappeared from a Milwaukee neighborhood.The then-seven-year-old Alexis was last seen in front of her school, Hi-Mount Boulevard Community School.