Silver Alert canceled: Germantown woman found safe

UPDATE: Authorities say Judith has been found safe.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Germantown woman who has dementia.

Authorities say Judith Mary Anderson left her home in Germantown at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19.

She was heading towards St. Mary's Ozaukee, but she never arrived at St Mary's.

Buick Verano with plates 544-WPY

She was last seen on camera traveling in a 2017 Buick Verano (WI Plates: 544-WPY, pictured) in the area of Holy Hill Rd and I-41.

Judith Anderson is a white 84-year-old woman, 5' 3" and weighing 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing possibly a pink flower shirt and white Capri pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Germantown police at 262-253-7780.