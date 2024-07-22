Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 30th and Courtland

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 22, 2024 6:32am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jashanti Brown-Holton

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing girl. 

Jashanti Brown-Holton was last seen on Sunday, July 21 around 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Courtland Avenue. 

Jashanti is described as a 15-year-old girl, 5'6" tall, 170 pounds,  black hair with a pink and a blonde patch and brown eyes.  She has a nose piercing on her right nostril.

She was last seen wearing an orange striped tank-top, black spandex shorts, unknown shoes, a black bonnet on her head, and carrying a black backpack. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.