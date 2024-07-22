Critical missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 30th and Courtland

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing girl.

Jashanti Brown-Holton was last seen on Sunday, July 21 around 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Courtland Avenue.

Jashanti is described as a 15-year-old girl, 5'6" tall, 170 pounds, black hair with a pink and a blonde patch and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing on her right nostril.

She was last seen wearing an orange striped tank-top, black spandex shorts, unknown shoes, a black bonnet on her head, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.