Milwaukee missing 10-year-old boy; last seen near 38th and Lancaster

Published  July 24, 2024 5:26am CDT
Missing Persons
Michael Miller

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 10-year-old boy named Michael Miller. 

The boy was last seen near 38th and Lancaster on Milwaukee's north side around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. 

Miller is described as a male, Black, 4' tall, weighing 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray jogging pants, and white Nike Airforce tennis shoes with orange and blue accents.

Anyone having contact with, or information on the boy is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department, District 7 at 414-935-7272.