Milwaukee critical missing man last seen near 20th and Mitchell

The Milwaukee Police Department requested the public's help to find critically missing 18-year-old Justin Bedgood. He was last in contact with his family on the afternoon of Saturday, July 13.

Bedgood is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and dark, curly hair. He was last seen wearing a red tank top, black basketball shorts and no shoes.

Bedgood was last believed to be in the area of 20th and Mitchell on the city's south side.

Anyone with information on Bedgood's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 2 at 414-935-7222.