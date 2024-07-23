Critical missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 29-year-old man.

Police said Griffin Schneider was last seen with his family around 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. He is believed to be in the area of 65th and Glenbrook.

Schneider is described as around 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a goatee.

It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Police said he is likely driving a Black VW Tiguan with Wisconsin plates AVV-8157.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.