Critical missing Milwaukee girl found

UPDATE: Police say Bryana Johnson has been found.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing girl.

Bryana Johnson, 11, was last in contact with her family on Thursday afternoon, July 18. She is missing from the area of Hubbard and Hadley.

Bryana is described as 5"5" tall, approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a puffball style. She was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black bubbled slide shoes.

She should be traveling by foot, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.