Missing Greendale man found safe

UPDATE: Police said Nikolaos Mavroulis has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Greendale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 67-year-old vulnerable missing person.

Officials said Nikolaos Mavroulis was last seen on Wednesday, July 17, near S 48th and Edgerton. He walked away from his day facility and is believed to be on foot. Mavroulis has been known to get on a bus in the past.

Mavroulis is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and around 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt with unknown-colored horizontal stripes, dark gray shorts, black Nike shoes with white socks and wearing hearing aids. He was also carrying a canvas shopping bag.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Greendale PD at 414-423-2121.



