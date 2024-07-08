Critically missing Milwaukee 17-year-old found safe

article

UPDATE: Officials said Veronica Tirado-Vellejo has been located and is safe.

Read the original missing report:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a critically missing person, Veronica Tirado-Vellejo.

Veronica Tirado-Vellejo is a 17-year-old Hispanic female, 5’1" and weighing about 165 lbs with short black hair.

She was last seen on Monday, July 8, at 2:45 p.m. at the Target on South Howell Ave. in Oak Creek (pictured).

She was last seen wearing bright green pajama pants with pink stripes down the side, a red t-shirt, rainbow crocs, and carrying a dark-colored jacket with white on the sleeves.

Officials say she needs her medication.

If you see her, please contact the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788.