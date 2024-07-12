Expand / Collapse search

Green Alert: Greenfield veteran missing, last seen Friday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 12, 2024 7:43pm CDT
David Joecks

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Green Alert was issued on Friday, July 12 for missing Greenfield veteran David Joecks. 

Joecks, 43, is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking near 43rd and Howard around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Joecks has dementia.

Anyone with information on Joecks' whereabouts is asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.