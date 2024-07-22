Silver Alert issued for missing St. Francis man

article

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 87-year-old Wisconsin man on Monday, July 22.

The St. Francis Police Department said Vincent Koehler was last seen around 3 p.m. near Thompson and Caulfield. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. He has white, short hair.

Police said Koehler and his wife were going on a walk in the neighborhood and left the residence. When his wife went outside, he was gone. He has never walked away from his home in the past.

He was last seen in khaki shorts, a tan, plaid, short sleeve shirt, a blue basketball hat and slippers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD at 414-762-8200.