Silver Alert: Madison man missing, last seen Saturday morning

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for missing 75-year-old Timothy McIntyre of Madison – last seen leaving his assisted living facility on Saturday, July 6.

McIntyre is described as 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds with gray, balding hair and brown eyes.

Police said McIntyre left with his walker and is believed to have gotten into his black Chevrolet Malibu with Wisconsin plates AAR-4727. It is unknown where he may have gone.

Anyone with information on McIntyre's whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.