Silver Alert canceled: Missing West Allis man found safe

UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for 61-year-old Charles Stephan of West Allis. He has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old Charles Stephan of West Allis.

He was last seen early Tuesday morning, July 23 in the area of 108th Street and Greenfield Avenue. Officials say he walked away from his residential home.

Charles is described as a male, white, 5'8" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve quarter zip sweatshirt, white shirt, and gray shorts.

Charles suffers from dementia. Charles likes to frequent restaurants or any place selling food.

If you have any information on where Charles Steven is, please call the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.