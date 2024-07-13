MPD seeks missing woman, last contact near Humboldt and Vienna

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 23-year-old Sadie Hock.

Sadie was last in contact with her family on Friday afternoon, July 12th, leaving the area of Humboldt and Vienna.

Sadie is a white woman standing about 5’6" tall and weighing about 108 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

Sadie was last seen wearing a gray fleece with maroon accents over a maroon-colored turtleneck, black leggings, and light green converse low top tennis shoes.

Police say Sadie might be traveling on foot to Bastille Days in Milwaukee with her black and tan colored Chihuahua.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.