MPD seeks critically missing woman, last seen near 21st and Keefe

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, 52-year-old Latasha Anthony.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Latasha was last in contact with her family on Thursday afternoon, July 11.

She was last seen in the area of 21st and Keefe.

She is a Black woman, 5’6" tall, weighing about 135 lbs. She has gray hair, a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a white and black colored shirt, blue jeans and black slide-style sandals.

Police say Latasha should be on foot.

If you have any information on Latasha Anthony, call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.