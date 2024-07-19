Milwaukee police: 73-year-old man found, reported missing Friday

article

UPDATE: MPD said Percy Wheeler has been located. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their search for 73-year-old Percy Wheeler.

Officials said Wheeler was last in contact with his family on Thursday, July 18. He was last seen on foot near 44th and Center in Milwaukee.

Wheeler is described as a male, Black, about 6'3" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair and a full gray beard. He may have on a Green Bay Packers coat.

Anyone with any information on Wheeler's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.