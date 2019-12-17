53-year-old Franksville bicyclist struck by vehicle and killed in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Franksville man, 53, was struck by a vehicle and killed as he rode a bicycle in Mount Pleasant Wednesday evening, June 3.It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive.The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police said, but suffered a serious head injury, and despite life-saving measures by a nurse and another bystander, he died at the scene.The woman driving the vehicle, 19, from Kenosha, was cooperative with the investigation, police said, noting that there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.Police said inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor.

28-year-old Kenosha woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they were called to the area of Durand Avenue and Storybrook Drive for a single motor vehicle accident around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 15.The vehicle reportedly left the roadway while traveling eastbound and struck a mailbox, culvert and came to rest after striking a tree, according to officials.Officers found the driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – Christina Mejia, 28, of Kenosha unresponsive.

2 women arrested in connection to pepper spray incident at Mount Pleasant Potbelly Sandwich Shop

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Two women have been arrested for their roles in a pepper spray incident at a Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Mount Pleasant, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Saturday, May 9.The women, ages 37 and 18 from Milwaukee, were arrested by Milwaukee police at taken to the Racine County Jail Saturday.The incident took place on April 28 after one of the women pepper-sprayed staff at the sandwich shop.

2 killed when motorcycle struck utility pole in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Two people were killed when a motorcycle struck a utility pole in Racine County Monday morning, April 6.It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and International Drive.Mount Pleasant police said the motorcycle was located adjacent to the highway, and the two adult victims were found nearby.A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed east on Durand Avenue through a construction zone when the motorcycle left the highway and struck the utility pole.The two victims were identified as Jeffrey Uick, 37, of Racine and Kelly Lawler, 42, of Kenosha.

Kenosha man charged with OWI, had 1-year-old in vehicle, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Kenosha man was charged Friday for driving under the influence with a 1-year-old child in the car, according to a criminal complaint.Around 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, a Mount Pleasant police officer allegedly saw Paris Watkins, 27, drive straight through the intersection at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road with his left turn signal on and initiated a traffic stop.Approaching the car, the officer noticed two other passengers in the vehicle, one being a 1-year-old child.Watkins did not have a valid driver's license and the officer noticed his eyes were red.

45-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for 6th OWI with 3 children in the vehicle

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant police arrested a 45-year-old Milwaukee man early Thursday morning, Feb. 27 for operating while intoxicated with three children in the vehicle.According to police, around 12:20 a.m. officers observed an SUV traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone on northbound  State Highway 32.Officials say the vehicle tried to turn off on a dead-end road to avoid the officer but had to turn around.