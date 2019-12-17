53-year-old Franksville bicyclist struck by vehicle and killed in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Franksville man, 53, was struck by a vehicle and killed as he rode a bicycle in Mount Pleasant Wednesday evening, June 3.It happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Fancher Road and Luanne Drive.The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, police said, but suffered a serious head injury, and despite life-saving measures by a nurse and another bystander, he died at the scene.The woman driving the vehicle, 19, from Kenosha, was cooperative with the investigation, police said, noting that there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.Police said inattentive driving is being considered as a possible contributing factor.
28-year-old Kenosha woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department say they were called to the area of Durand Avenue and Storybrook Drive for a single motor vehicle accident around 4 a.m. on Friday, May 15.The vehicle reportedly left the roadway while traveling eastbound and struck a mailbox, culvert and came to rest after striking a tree, according to officials.Officers found the driver – and sole occupant of the vehicle – Christina Mejia, 28, of Kenosha unresponsive.
Former Racine mayor faces disorderly conduct charge after fight over speeding at Piggly Wiggly
MOUNT PLEASANT-- A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge was filed Monday, May 11 against former Racine Mayor John Dickert, 57, following a March fight at Piggly Wiggly in Mount Pleasant.
Complaint: Woman bragged about pepper spray attack at Mount Pleasant Potbelly at Milwaukee store
MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Milwaukee mother and daughter stand accused in an April 29 incident in which three Potbelly Sandwich Shop employees were pepper sprayed at the restaurant on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant, and prosecutors said the mother bragged about it at a Potbelly restaurant in Milwaukee.
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Two women have been arrested for their roles in a pepper spray incident at a Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Mount Pleasant, the Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Saturday, May 9.The women, ages 37 and 18 from Milwaukee, were arrested by Milwaukee police at taken to the Racine County Jail Saturday.The incident took place on April 28 after one of the women pepper-sprayed staff at the sandwich shop.
MOUNT PLEASANT --An investigation is underway after a woman pepper sprayed staff at the Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, April 28.Police were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found that a female customer was unhappy with the service she received and became belligerent.
2 killed when motorcycle struck utility pole in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Two people were killed when a motorcycle struck a utility pole in Racine County Monday morning, April 6.It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and International Drive.Mount Pleasant police said the motorcycle was located adjacent to the highway, and the two adult victims were found nearby.A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was headed east on Durand Avenue through a construction zone when the motorcycle left the highway and struck the utility pole.The two victims were identified as Jeffrey Uick, 37, of Racine and Kelly Lawler, 42, of Kenosha.
Mount Pleasant police investigating shooting incident; no injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 22nd and Howe in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, March 12.Police were called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. for a report of multiple gunshots being fired.
Kenosha man charged with OWI, had 1-year-old in vehicle, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Kenosha man was charged Friday for driving under the influence with a 1-year-old child in the car, according to a criminal complaint.Around 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, a Mount Pleasant police officer allegedly saw Paris Watkins, 27, drive straight through the intersection at Washington Avenue and Oakes Road with his left turn signal on and initiated a traffic stop.Approaching the car, the officer noticed two other passengers in the vehicle, one being a 1-year-old child.Watkins did not have a valid driver's license and the officer noticed his eyes were red.
45-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for 6th OWI with 3 children in the vehicle
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant police arrested a 45-year-old Milwaukee man early Thursday morning, Feb. 27 for operating while intoxicated with three children in the vehicle.According to police, around 12:20 a.m. officers observed an SUV traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone on northbound State Highway 32.Officials say the vehicle tried to turn off on a dead-end road to avoid the officer but had to turn around.
Sheared in half: Retired dispatcher killed in 3-vehicle crash in Racine County
RACINE COUNTY -- A retired Racine County dispatcher was killed and two others transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Racine County Thursday night, Feb. 20.
Police: Racine woman charged with battery to 3 officers during arrest
RACINE COUNTY -- A Racine woman has been charged on five total counts -- including battery to a law enforcement officer.
'It's not over:' Demonstrators gather in Milwaukee for teen killed in Mount Pleasant officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE -- A group made their voices heard outside Milwaukee's Federal Courthouse after a man was killed by Mount Pleasant police.
Police: Racine man arrested, suspected of child sex assault
MOUNT PLEASANT -- The Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Racine man Saturday, Feb. 1 -- the result of an ongoing child sex assault investigation.Police say several victims were identified.
Prosecutors say Milwaukee men posted as Everdry workers, stole tools from contractor supply shop
RACINE COUNTY -- One of two Milwaukee men accused of posing as Everdry Waterproofing employees to steal tools from a contractor supply business in Mount Pleasant made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, Jan. 8 after an arrest warrant was issued for him in November.
Family of Ty'Rese West files federal civil rights lawsuit against Eric Giese, Mount Pleasant
RACINE COUNTY -- The family of Ty'Rese West, the 18-year-old man shot and killed by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt.
'Start the car, we have to go:' Chicago women accused of passing fake $100 bills in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- Charges were filed Tuesday, Dec. 3 against three women from Chicago after prosecutors said they tried passing fake bills at Menards in Mount Pleasant.Charges are as follows:Shenita Laury, 30:
Kenosha man facing charges after driving drunk, hitting construction equipment in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT -- A Kenosha man is facing charges after driving while intoxicated and hitting construction equipment near Braun Road and E.
Mount Pleasant police sergeant who killed 18-year-old faces separate lawsuit for 2013 incident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. -- Two months after the shooting and death of 18-year-old Ty'Rese West, a different man alleges that the same police officer who shot West pulled him over and unreasonably attacked and tased him six years ago.