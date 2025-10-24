Mount Pleasant pole barn fire; cause under investigation, no injuries
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A pole barn in Mount Pleasant was damaged by a fire on Thursday, Oct. 23. Firefighters were called out to the area of Gittings Road and Brandon Lane shortly before 6 p.m.
What we know:
The 911 caller reported a pole barn on fire with heavy black smoke visible from the structure.
When crews arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy fire conditions from the front portion of the pole barn.
There were no occupants inside the structure at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the South Shore Fire Department.