Microsoft in Wisconsin; new $4B investment in Mount Pleasant datacenter

Microsoft officials, along with local leaders, announced on Wednesday, Sept. 18 that Microsoft is investing an additional $4 billion to further expand its planned datacenter campus in Mount Pleasant.

New $4 billion investment

What we know:

Microsoft is in the final phases of building Fairwater, the world’s most powerful AI datacenter, in Mount Pleasant. Microsoft is on track to complete construction and bring this AI datacenter online in early 2026, fulfilling their initial $3.3 billion investment pledge.

"And we’re not done. Today, we’re committing an additional $4 billion to be spent in the next three years to build our second datacenter of similar size and scale—bringing our total investment in Wisconsin to more than $7 billion," said Microsoft.

This datacenter is designed to help AI researchers and engineers build the world’s most advanced models, test ideas faster, and do it all more efficiently.

What they're saying:

"Microsoft’s commitment to Wisconsin demonstrates that our state can attract and support the most innovative, forward-looking businesses in the world," said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

"Microsoft’s investment puts Wisconsin on the very cutting edge of AI power, not just in the U.S., but throughout the world, while creating good, family-supporting jobs, growing our communities, and bolstering our critical biohealth, personalized medicine, and advanced manufacturing sectors here at home," said Gov. Evers. "We are grateful for Microsoft’s continued investment in our state and look forward to continuing to partner together to support Wisconsin's workforce, economy, and communities."



Jobs in Wisconsin

What we know:

Once their first datacenter is fully operational, Microsoft will employ around 500 full-time employees, with that number growing to around 800 once the second datacenter is complete.

Additionally, students at Gateway Technical College can train for high-demand roles through Wisconsin’s first Datacenter Academy.

"We partnered in Racine with Gateway Technical College to launch Wisconsin’s first Datacenter Academy, training more than 1,000 students in five years for high-demand datacenter roles," said Microsoft.