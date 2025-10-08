Mount Pleasant Prescription Drug Take Back set for Oct. 25, 2025

article

The Brief Mount Pleasant Police will host a Prescription Drug Take Back event on Saturday, Oct. 25. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Village Police Department on Campus Drive. Residents can safely dispose of expired/unused medications (including liquids in original packaging); sharps and illegal drugs are not accepted.



The Mount Pleasant Police Department will host a Prescription Drug Take Back event for unused and expired prescription medication on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Prescription Drug Take Back event

What we know:

The event is set for 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the Village of Mount Pleasant​ Police Department, located at 8811 Campus Drive. Residents are urged to utilize the main driveway entrance on the northwest corner of the Mount Pleasant Village Hall for site access, located near 90th Street and Campus Drive.

The initiative is being done in a partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

What you can do:

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, mercury thermometers, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), flares, personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc...), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, chemicals, oil, or gas) or acids.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages are acceptable without the medications being removed.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted .

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Future dropoffs will be directed to a permanent receptacle at the police department Lobby between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday year-around. You can also learn more about permanent drop off locations.

No businesses allowed. All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household.