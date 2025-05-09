Mount Pleasant fire: Residents displaced, 3 pets dead

article

Three pets died in a Mount Pleasant fire on Friday afternoon, May 9.

What we know:

It happened at a multifamily residential building on Sun Valley Drive, near Green Bay Road and 16th Street, around 1:20 p.m. A 911 caller reported smoke coming from a second-floor unit.

The South Shore Fire Department arrived in approximately five minutes and searched the units. The fire was brought under control by 1:35 p.m. The unit has been declared uninhabitable, displacing the residents.

No residents were inside the unit, and no injuries were reported. However, three pets were found dead inside the unit.

What we don't know:

SSFD did not specify what type of pets were found. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.