Racine County child enticement, man accused of trying to meet girl

The Brief A Union Grove man is accused of child enticement. Police said he tried to meet who he thought was a minor for "sexual activity." He was instead messaging law enforcement and was arrested at a restaurant.



A Union Grove man is accused of child enticement after police said he tried to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl "with the intent of engaging in sexual activity."

In Court:

Court records show 41-year-old Steven Lachance is charged with child enticement (sexual contact), using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and three counts of causing a child to view sexual activity – all felonies. His bond was set at $10,000 on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Mount Pleasant police said a tip from BOOPAC's Promise, a nonprofit group that works to protect children from online predators, prompted an investigation on April 14.

According to a criminal complaint, the organization reported Lachance had been arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl for "sexual activity." The person Lachance was messaging online, though, was actually an adult with BOOPAC's Promise.

Police reviewed the chat logs and took over communication – continuing to pose as the 14-year-old girl. They arranged to meet at a Mount Pleasant fast food restaurant on April 17. Court filings said Lachance was arrested when he went there.

When interviewed, the complaint states Lachance admitted he was planning to meet a girl, who he believed to be a minor, at the restaurant.