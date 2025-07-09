Racine County pursuit, drugs found; man sentenced to prison

article

A man convicted in a Racine County pursuit was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday.

Lamar Hackett

In Court:

Court records show 32-year-old Lamar Hackett pleaded no contest to three felonies in May. Additional charges were dismissed in a deal with prosecutors.

In addition to prison time, Hackett was sentenced on Wednesday to six years of extended supervision.

Police chase

The backstory:

A Racine County sheriff's deputy was monitoring traffic when he spotted a silver Mercedes-Benz speeding – clocked at 80 mph in a 35 mph zone – on Green Bay Road south of Durand Avenue.

Bodycam from Lamar Hackett's arrest

Investigators said as soon as the driver, identified as Hackett, saw the squad, he slowed down, stopped and turned onto Biscayne Avenue. He then opened the door and began to get out of the car, but got back in when the deputy told him to.

The deputy told Hackett he stopped him for speeding and that he smelled marijuana coming from the car. When the deputy told Hackett he was going to search the car, Hackett responded: "Dang for real, I got open liquor in here, you’re gonna do me like that?"

Hackett told the deputy he wanted a ticket and to get going, but the deputy stated he could not do that. When the deputy told Hackett to "hang tight," Hackett put the car in drive and sped off.

It led to a pursuit onto Green Bay Road and then South Drive, where Hackett reached a dead end and crashed into the woods. Hackett then ran into the woods.

Officers from multiple agencies responded and set up a perimeter. A drone helped track Hackett as he fled through a field, ran through a swamp and hid in a tent. He was ultimately arrested.

A Mount Pleasant police officer, who was assisting a K-9 team that was tracking Hackett, found a baggie of drugs that Hackett had discarded in an open field.