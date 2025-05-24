Mount Pleasant Walmart disturbance; David Berryhill sentenced

article

The Brief David Berryhill Jr. was sentenced on Friday, May 23 in connection with a disturbance at the Walmart store in Mount Pleasant back in March 2021. Berryhill Jr. pleaded no contest to a charge of felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer.



A Racine County judge sentenced David Berryhill Jr. on Friday, May 23, to 141 days in the Racine County Jail and three years probation in connection with a disturbance at the Walmart store in Mount Pleasant back in March 2021.

Before sentencing, Berryhill Jr. pleaded no contest to a charge of felony bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer. Four other charges were dismissed and read into the court record.

Walmart disturbance

What we know:

A criminal complaint says officers responded to the store for reports of a male "swinging a stick at customers" and "cussing at people" and found Berryhill with a metallic reflector pole.

Berryhill was taken into custody and placed in a squad, at one point breaking free from his handcuffs and striking the squad window, prosecutors say, noting he was "extremely belligerent" and even "threatened an officer's death multiple times." At one point, the complaint says Berryhill tried getting out of the squad after the door was opened following Berryhill's kicking of the squad window.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators spoke with a Walmart manager who advised Berryhill had been "swinging the stick around at people," "knocking items off the shelves," "cussing at customers" and screaming, "I am COVID" while "coughing at people."