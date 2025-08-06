Silver Alert: Missing Mount Pleasant woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Judith Klinzing has been located and is safe.

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for Judith Klinzing, a missing 82-year-old Mount Pleasant woman. She was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, near 90th and Spring. Police said she has dementia and her GPS bracelet is currently not working.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Mount Pleasant woman.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Judith Klinzing was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, near 90th and Spring. She left her residence on foot.

Klinzing is described as a white female, 5’7" and weighing around 200 pounds. She has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink dress, blue sweatshirt with penguins on it, tall socks, slippers and a GPS bracelet.

Police said she has dementia and her GPS bracelet is currently not working. Her small white dog might be with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at (262) 886-2300.