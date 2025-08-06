Silver Alert: Missing Mount Pleasant woman found safe
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - UPDATE: Police said Judith Klinzing has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Mount Pleasant woman.
What we know:
The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Judith Klinzing was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, near 90th and Spring. She left her residence on foot.
Klinzing is described as a white female, 5’7" and weighing around 200 pounds. She has blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink dress, blue sweatshirt with penguins on it, tall socks, slippers and a GPS bracelet.
Police said she has dementia and her GPS bracelet is currently not working. Her small white dog might be with her.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at (262) 886-2300.
