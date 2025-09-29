Mount Pleasant vehicle-vs-bus crash, 1 injured; 1 arrested for OWI
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - One person was injured, and another person was arrested after a vehicle-vs-school bus crash in Mount Pleasant on Monday morning, Sept. 29.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, just after 8 a.m. officers responded to Stuart Road near Slater Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus.
Police say a 35-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was driving a black Ford Explorer southbound when she crossed the center line and collided with the front of a northbound school bus.
Several witnesses remained at the scene, who said the Explorer was driving recklessly prior to the crash.
19 elementary-aged children were on the bus, none of whom were injured. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Explorer and a two-year-old child who was also in the vehicle were not injured.
Driver arrested
What we know:
During the investigation, officers discovered that the driver was operating while under the influence.
She was arrested for the following:
- Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), 2nd Offense, With a Passenger (Child Under 16 Years Old)
- Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Operating Left of Center
The Source: The Village of Mount Pleasant and the Mount Pleasant Police Department sent FOX6 the information.