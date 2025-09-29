Mount Pleasant vehicle-vs-bus crash, 1 injured; 1 arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A vehicle-vs-school bus crash in Mount Pleasant on Monday morning, Sept. 29, left the bus driver injured. None of the children on the bus were injured. The woman driving the other vehicle, who had a two-year-old child in the vehicle, was arrested for OWI.



One person was injured, and another person was arrested after a vehicle-vs-school bus crash in Mount Pleasant on Monday morning, Sept. 29.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, just after 8 a.m. officers responded to Stuart Road near Slater Avenue for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus.

Police say a 35-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was driving a black Ford Explorer southbound when she crossed the center line and collided with the front of a northbound school bus.

Several witnesses remained at the scene, who said the Explorer was driving recklessly prior to the crash.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

19 elementary-aged children were on the bus, none of whom were injured. The bus driver was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Explorer and a two-year-old child who was also in the vehicle were not injured.

Driver arrested

What we know:

During the investigation, officers discovered that the driver was operating while under the influence.

She was arrested for the following:

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), 2nd Offense, With a Passenger (Child Under 16 Years Old)

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating Left of Center