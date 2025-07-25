2025 Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy; applications now available

article

The Brief Applications for the 2025 Citizen Police Academy are now available on the Mount Pleasant Police Department's website. Participants will engage in classroom instruction, demonstrations, and hands-on activities that reflect a police recruit’s experience during a police academy. Space is limited, so early application is encouraged.



The Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department announced on Friday, July 25 that applications for the 2025 Citizen Police Academy are now available on the department’s website.

According to a news release, the Citizen Police Academy offers a unique opportunity for community members to learn more about the operations of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the daily responsibilities of its officers.

About the academy

What we know:

Participants will engage in classroom instruction, demonstrations, and hands-on activities that reflect a police recruit’s experience during a police academy.

Topics will include professional communications, tactics, equipment, crime scene and crash investigations, firearms training, and police vehicle operations.

A news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department says this program is educational in nature and does not certify participants to perform law enforcement duties. Its goal is to promote understanding, trust, and dialogue between the department and the citizens it serves.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Academy dates

Start: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

End: Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant Police Department Training Room

Additional Sessions: Three Saturday classes (dates to be announced)

How to apply

What you can do:

Interested residents can apply by visiting the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department’s website. Space is limited, so early application is encouraged.