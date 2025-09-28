Mount Pleasant shooting, 2 injured early Sunday morning

article

The Brief An early Sunday morning shooting in Mount Pleasant left two people, a 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, injured. The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. near 22nd and Mead. Police are actively investigating the shooting, and say there is no known threat to the community.



Two people were injured in a shooting in Mount Pleasant early Sunday morning, Sept. 28.

Early morning shooting

What we know:

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m., a sergeant and third-shift police officers were on foot patrol in the area of 22nd and Mead when they heard several gunshots.

Officers quickly responded and found two victims. They immediately provided lifesaving aid, helped by an officer who had recently completed tactical medical instructor training.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 22-year-old male was taken to Ascension Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old female was taken to Froedtert Medical Center via Flight for Life, where she underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Police say that the incident remains under active investigation and at this time there is no known ongoing threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if they were looking for a known suspect or if a suspect was in custody.