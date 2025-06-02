Child pornography case; Mount Pleasant man accused, held on $1M bail

article

The Brief A Mount Pleasant man is accused of possessing child pornography. The investigators were able to determine that Herzog was receiving and distributing CSAM on "Kik" accounts downloaded to his Apple and Samsung phones. The investigators transported Herzog to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on $1,050,000 bail.



A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man on June 2.

Racine County investigation

What we know:

Investigators with the Racine County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit began an investigation into Zachary Herzog of Mount Pleasant for alleged possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), often referred to as child pornography.

The investigators were able to determine that Herzog was receiving and distributing CSAM on "Kik" accounts downloaded to his Apple and Samsung phones.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

On June 2, investigators conducted a search warrant on Herzog’s residence. The investigators arrested Herzog, who admitted to possessing and distributing CSAM for the past two years.

Jailed in Racine County

What's next:

The investigators transported Herzog to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on $1,050,000 bail for the following offenses:

Possession of Child Pornography – 12 Counts

Exploitation of a Child – 32 Counts (For Distributing CSAM)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The investigators have forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.