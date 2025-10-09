article

Racine County reopened Quarry Lake Park on Wednesday – for fishing access only – after the completion of projects aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility and environmental sustainability.

Quarry Lake Park

The backstory:

Racine County temporarily closed the park earlier this summer out of an abundance of caution. Water levels were lowered beyond their normal range to allow for the construction projects.

It exposed a steep underwater drop-off near the beach. Although signs were posted, the county said the drop-off hazard was difficult to detect. It prompted the county to close the park to protect the public's safety.

Local perspective:

The landscape improvements were designed with community input and environmental stewardship in mind, according to the county. Those improvements include:

Replacement of deteriorating retaining walls with a more naturally sloped, turfed waterfront

A new ADA-compliant path and steps, improving access for visitors of all ages and abilities

Green infrastructure that filters stormwater runoff and helps reduce shoreline erosion

Use of durable, low-maintenance materials to improve long-term park operations

A new ramp for emergency and maintenance vehicles, allowing faster, direct access to the beach area

What's next:

The county will continue to monitor water levels. Swimming and beach access will remain closed until 2026, when water levels are expected to return to safe seasonal conditions.

