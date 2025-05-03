Mount Pleasant crash; driver injured, arrested for OWI 4th offense

article

A driver was taken to the hospital and later arrested after an overnight crash in Mount Pleasant.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at about 2:38 a.m., police responded to the area of State Highway 31 and State Highway 38 for a reported crash.

The vehicle had crashed into a traffic standard (a stoplight pole).

Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle with heavy front-end damage on the northwest corner of the intersection.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the crashed vehicle was headed westbound on State Highway 38 (Northwestern Ave), striking the traffic standard.

The driver sustained moderate, but not life-threatening injuries. He was removed from the vehicle by South Shore Rescue personnel and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver exhibited signs of impairment and was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-4th offense.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and WisDOT was contacted to inspect the damaged traffic standard.