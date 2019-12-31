Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Social distancing pens allowed Class of 2020 to celebrate together safely with EDM concert in Grafton
A rain delay did not keep them away, as it very well might be one of the only graduation parties, of sorts, they're able to partake in. High school seniors were celebrated in a unique way Sunday, July 26 in Grafton -- with an EDM concert.
Kewaskum woman killed following Ozaukee County head-on crash; 2 others injured
SAUKVILLE -- A 68-year-old Kewaskum woman died as the result of a crash in the Town of Saukville that happened on Wednesday, July 8.According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. on STH-33 just east of Singing Hill Road.An SUV driving was traveling east on STH-33 when a vehicle headed westbound on STH-33 attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone.
Sheriff: 4 injured in multi-vehicle Ozaukee County crash
TOWN OF SAUKVILLE -- Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Saukville on Friday afternoon, June 19.According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 74-year-old Grafton woman was heading south on CTH W and failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she turned east onto Sauk Road around 4:30 p.m.She collided with a minivan that was headed northbound on CTH W.
82-year-old woman struck by truck, killed in Ozaukee County; driver arrested for OWI
OZAUKEE COUNTY -- The Ozaukee County officials confirmed that an 82-year-old woman died after being struck by a car along the side of the road on Saturday, May 16.In a news release, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the scene near County Road Y and St.
Ozaukee Co. Sheriff: Fredonia man arrested after firing gun in park while intoxicated
FREDONIA -- Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a 24-year-old Fredonia man Thursday night after receiving a call of an intoxicated individual with a firearm at Waubedonia Park.When deputies arrived at the park around 8:30 p.m., the man fired a gun three times "in the vicinity" of another person.
'Infecting the area:' Biracial Cedarburg family 'stunned' by hate mail telling them to 'get out'
CEDARBURG -- A Cedarburg family on Thursday, March 5 spoke out in the wake of hate mail they received regarding the color of their skin.The biracial family said they received an anonymous letter in the mail on Wednesday -- telling them to leave.
'Took it to get home:' 17-year-old accused of leading 100+ mph pursuit in stolen vehicle
OZAUKEE COUNTY -- A dangerous pursuit, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, led to charges against a 17-year-old boy from Sheboygan -- arrested after a manhunt in a Mequon neighborhood on Feb. 22.Eric Williams faces three felonies and a misdemeanor, filed Feb. 24 out of Ozaukee County:
Charges not likely in fatal Ozaukee Co. snowmobile crash, sheriff's office says
FREDONIA -- Several snowmobile trails cross WIS 57 in Ozaukee County, including one just north of Meadowlark Lane where the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said that tragedy occurred.Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, emergency responders throughout Ozaukee County tried to save the life of William Redmond.
Snowmobiler dies after crash involving truck on NB WIS 57 in Ozaukee County
'It feels good:' Ozaukee County 1st responders honored for saving lives in separate incidents
OZAUKEE COUNTY -- Some of Ozaukee County's finest were honored for saving lives.
Sheboygan man charged in Ozaukee County police chase on I-43
SHEBOYGAN -- A 60-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection to an Ozaukee County police chase.According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a call of a white SUV swerving on I-43 northbound near Mequon Road -- almost striking other vehicles.
'Swerving and tailgating:' Sheboygan man arrested for OWI after driving complaints on I-43
A complete loss: Hoppe Tree Service building in Town of Grafton destroyed by fire
GRAFTON -- The Hoppe Tree Service building in the Town of Grafton was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning, Jan. 4.
Charged and on the run: Adam Gertz charged in crash that killed Town of Cedarburg man
MEQUON -- A Mequon man is now charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle -- months after a crash that killed a 56-year-old man in the Town of Cedarburg.
'The potential is great:' Public DNA databases are solving violent crimes (and raising privacy concerns)
PORT WASHINGTON — Your DNA could help catch rapists and killers, but should police be able to use it?
Officials urge drivers to focus on road, move over or slow down for first responders
MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin State Patrol and first responders held a news conference on Friday, Nov. 15th, to highlight their work and the need for drivers to do their part to keep everyone, themselves included, safe on the road.
Milwaukee man dies after striking parked semi on shoulder of NB I-43 at Exit 96 in Saukville
OZAUKEE COUNTY -- A Milwaukee man, 38 died after his vehicle struck a semi parked on the shoulder of I-43 northbound Wednesday morning, Nov. 6 in Ozaukee County.The crash happened around 8 a.m. at Exit 96.
39-year-old Grafton man dies after single-vehicle crash in Cedarburg
CEDARBURG -- A 39-year-old man from the Town of Grafton died after an accident Monday night, Nov. 4 in the Town of Cedarburg.