Kewaskum woman killed following Ozaukee County head-on crash; 2 others injured

SAUKVILLE -- A 68-year-old Kewaskum woman died as the result of a crash in the Town of Saukville that happened on Wednesday, July 8.According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. on STH-33 just east of Singing Hill Road.An SUV driving was traveling east on STH-33 when a vehicle headed westbound on STH-33 attempted to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone.

Sheriff: 4 injured in multi-vehicle Ozaukee County crash

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE -- Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Saukville on Friday afternoon, June 19.According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 74-year-old Grafton woman was heading south on CTH W and failed to yield to oncoming traffic as she turned east onto Sauk Road around 4:30 p.m.She collided with a minivan that was headed northbound on CTH W.

Charges not likely in fatal Ozaukee Co. snowmobile crash, sheriff's office says

FREDONIA -- Several snowmobile trails cross WIS 57 in Ozaukee County, including one just north of Meadowlark Lane where the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said that tragedy occurred.Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, emergency responders throughout Ozaukee County tried to save the life of William Redmond.

Sheboygan man charged in Ozaukee County police chase on I-43

SHEBOYGAN -- A 60-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection to an Ozaukee County police chase.According to a criminal complaint, authorities received a call of a white SUV swerving on I-43 northbound near Mequon Road -- almost striking other vehicles.

'Swerving and tailgating:' Sheboygan man arrested for OWI after driving complaints on I-43

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- A Sheboygan man, 60, was arrested on OWI and other charges after officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office took multiple driving complaints late Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1.Sheriff's officials said the first call came in around 4:30 p.m. from a driver on I-43, north of Mequon Road, who described the vehicle in question as a white SUV.