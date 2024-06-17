Ozaukee County fatal crash, driver hit retaining wall

article

A 54-year-old Cedarburg man is dead following a crash in Fredonia on Monday, June 17.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle crash on CTH I and Shady Lane around 4:20 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Toyota Sienna van was traveling westbound on Shady Lane at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed both lanes of CTH I and struck a stone retaining wall at the Waubeka Union Cemetery.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from the City of Cedarburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both lanes of CTH I were closed for approximately three hours and the crash remains under investigation.

No name is being released until notifications have been made.

The Waubeka Fire Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, Ozaukee County Highway Department, and Ozaukee County Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the incident.