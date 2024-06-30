Sheboygan County fatal crash; 1 dead, child taken by Flight for Life

article

A 12-year-old was taken to the hospital in a Flight for Life and one man is dead after a crash in Sheboygan County on Sunday, June 30.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road S and State Highway 67, in Plymouth.

Officials said a 61-year-old Saukville man was driving a Hyundai SUV east on State Highway 67 when a 53-year-old Plymouth man was driving a GMC Pickup west on State Highway 67 and turned south on County Road S, colliding with the eastbound vehicle.

The Saukville man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 12-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was transported via Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the accident.

Multiple crews assisted at the scene of the crash.